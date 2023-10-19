MP: Rotary Club Holds Eye Check-Up Camp In Sonkatch

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Maa Jinvani College of Legal Studies Pushpagiri Teerth, Sonkatch witnessed a significant community initiative as the Rotary Club organised an eye check-up camp and a health awareness camp.

Specialist Dr Arvind Dhakad, in collaboration with the Rotary Club, conducted eye examinations for the students.

During the eye camp, a total of 130 students were examined, with 15 of them experiencing common eye problems, including headaches attributed to eye strain.

The affected students received guidance on minimising screen time and mobile phone use to protect their eyes. In cases of severe discomfort, they were advised to seek further consultation at a clinic.

Additionally, Dr Nilesh from the Community Health Centre, Sonkatch, provided crucial information about HIV and dengue to the students.

PDG Satyanarayan Lathi, the chief guest, shared insightful anecdotes to raise health awareness among the students. Furthermore, the Rotary Club inaugurated a roof water harvesting system installed in the college, contributing to environmental sustainability.

Club president Ishwar Singh Jadhav presided over the event and college principal Aseem Kanungo expressed gratitude for the valuable services. The programme was attended by club secretary Jitendra Singh Baghel, former president Mohansingh Baghel, Kamal Nagar, Dinesh Carpenter, Satishchandra Tiwari, Amarsingh Malviya, Dinesh Rathore, Manoj Parmar, Dharmendra Manoria, as well as families and students from the school.