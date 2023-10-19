MP: Frustrated Farmers Eagerly Wait For Urea In Sonkatch

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): A scene of anticipation and frustration unfolded as farmers eagerly awaited the distribution of urea fertilizer. The situation was particularly pressing, given the necessity of urea for the upcoming wheat crop after recent rains.

The hub of activity was MP Agro, located within the local produce market courtyard, where urea stocks were available but yet to be distributed. Farmers who had completed their soybean crop operations were now preparing their fields for wheat cultivation, creating a pressing demand for urea.

Farmers had been gathering at government-designated shops in the hopes of securing urea as soon as it arrived. At MP Agro, the local produce market premises witnessed long queues as farmers patiently lined up, presenting the required documents.

Upon inquiry, the farmers expressed their frustration at the delay in receiving urea. In response, SDM Sandeep Shiva dispatched Tehsildar Deepika Parmar to investigate the matter. The concerned officer revealed that the urea had arrived but required processing through the pulp machine, in accordance with government regulations. This processing was underway and expected to conclude within a day or two, after which urea distribution would commence.

Tehsildar Parmar issued token numbers to all the waiting farmers, ensuring a systematic and fair distribution of urea once the process was completed.

