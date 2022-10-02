MP: Robotics workshop held at KV Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day robotics workshop was organised in Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow under the new education policy.

Assistant Professor Electronics and Communication Engineering department from Sushila Devi Bansal College of Engineering Abhishek Garg demonstrated different types of robots and their working to students.

Professor Abhishek David motivated them toward an exciting career opportunity in robotics and other engineering fields. Students were briefed about how they can prepare themselves for IIT and GATE examinations. All the queries were answered by the professors who also shared his experience.

INDIAN ARMY LAUNCHES 2nd EDITION OF HACKATHON

As part of ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration and promoting 'Make in India' and 'Code in India' initiatives, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow launched the second edition of Indian Army Hackathon on 01 Oct 2022 coinciding with its College and HQ ARTRAC Raising Day. Jointly conducted by Military College of Telecommunication Engineering and Rashtriya Raksha University, under the aegis of Army Management Studies Board ARTRAC, the Hackathon will be conducted over three months and attempt to solve contemporary military problems using emerging technologies of Cyber, Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology with homegrown indigenous solutions.