MP: Rift In BJP With Announcement Of Candidate!

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): With the announcement of BJP candidate from Jhabua Assembly constituency, rifts among the local leaders reported intensifying, and now they are in a mood to put their stake in Assembly elections against the party's official candidate.

In Jhabua district, senior BJP leader and former municipal chairman Dhansingh Baria looks upset about the ticket distribution. Accusing the party of nepotism, he has announced his intention to contest the upcoming elections as an independent candidate. He has also shared his decision on social media.

Baria said that the leaders of the BJP and the organisation say that nepotism and familyalism will not work in the party. “Then, what happened in two Assembly seats of Jhabua district- Petlawad and Jhabua. Was that two members of the same family- Nirmala Bhuria and Bhanu Bhuria- were declared as candidates by keeping all party rules aside,” he asked.

This is an example of familialism in BJP

Citing the example of familism in the BJP, Baria said that Jhabua Assembly candidate Bhanu Bhuria's wife is the district president and president of the Integrated Tribal Development Project. Bhanu Bhuria himself is the district president of the BJP. Similarly, Petlawad Assembly candidate Nirmala Bhuria and Jhabua Assembly candidate Bhanu Bhuria belong to the same family as she is the daughter of late Dilip Singh Bhuria, and Bhanu Bhuria's father and Dilip Singh Bhuria are both cousins, so in that way they are from the same family and share an aunt-nephew relationship.

Baria is distressed by Bhanu's words!

Baria recalled that during the municipal elections, Bhanu Bhuria had told that when the river floods, garbage like Dhansingh Baria gets dumped on the side. Now the garbage will do whatever it can according to its own accord. Baria said that he himself will contest the elections as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assembly polls and will defeat BJP’s official candidate, Bhanu Bhuria.

Corruption accusations on district in-charge

Accusing the party’s district in-charge, Harinarayan Yadav, of alleged corruption, Baria said that the name of his wife, Basanti Baria, was fixed for the post of chairperson during the municipal elections, but later the candidate was changed, taking money. Even today, Yadav is in charge of the district.

He accused former district presidents Laxman Singh Nayak and Yadav of having distributed money and changed the names of the candidates overnight. They are doing this in every municipality and council in the district.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Jhabua Assembly seat Bhanu Bhuria said that Dhansingh Baria was angry with him for some issue. “I had no such role in the municipal elections. Because of which he got upset. But still, if there is such a thing, then we will sit together and solve it”, he added.

(With inputs from Manish Shah)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)