MP: Revenue Dept Seals Mewar Hospital In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on the reminder received from the Sessions Court in connection with the infamous multi-crore St Teresa land scam in Dhar city, the revenue department on Tuesday sealed Mewar Hospital. This step is crucial in holding those involved accountable and preventing any further misuse of public land. Earlier the court had issued notices on all the 11 properties owned by the kingpin Sudhir Jain in the case. But when the team reached Mewar Hospital to seal it, citing the patients there, it was asked to seal the hospital later.

After this, due to the negligence of the department, the property of Mewar Hospital was not sealed, and the accused had recently opened the locks of this property without bringing it to the notice of the administration. Now, in compliance with the reminder court order dated August 22, 2022, the department has sealed the Mewar Hospital. According to tehsildar Dinesh Uike, Panchnama was prepared six days ago on the information of entering the building, in which an order of the Sessions Court was given on behalf of the party. Due departmental process was not done regarding the said order, hence the building has been sealed again.

Sessions Court sets aside lower court’s order

On behalf of the administration, advocate Keshav Dixit said that the order given by the lower court regarding the property was placed by them in the Sessions Court. The Sessions Court had set aside the order of the lower court, he said. On Tuesday, the administrative staff had again reached the spot to seal the building, and according to the officials, the lower court had given the order for attachment. After which, the Sessions Court set aside the said order and said that, after reconsidering the matter in the lower court, an order regarding the opening of the building should be given. If the trial court had permitted to enter the building, the parties could have entered. But the building was entered by the other party without following due process that is why it has been sealed.

About the Scam

Land worth crores of rupees at St Teresa Compound, located on Adarsh Road in the town, was sold by some people. After the initial investigation of the case, a case was registered against many people in the town, including Sudhir Das, and Sudhir Jain, at the Kotwali police station on November 28, 2021. In the said case, more than 35 people were arrested by the Kotwali police, who have come out of jail after getting bail from High Court and Supreme Court. The total value of the said land is around Rs 250 crore, for which the Kotwali police also presented the challan before the court. The hearing of the case is still going on. Although in this case, the main accused Sudhir Jain is still absconding, the properties of the absconding accused were sealed by the administration. In which the building situated on Court Road was also included among many properties of the city. The said building was opened on November 23 on behalf of Sunil Jain.