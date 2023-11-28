Indore Horror: Man & Wife Ask Mom To Return Money Spent On Sister's Wedding, Thrash Her With Iron Pump To Death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, along with his wife, thrashed his mother to death in Indore's Kishanganj. The couple brutally beat the 56-year-old woman with wooden bat and iron air pump.

According to information, the victim, identified as Revati Bai, was badly injured and her leg was fractured. Her son-in-law Manoj rushed her to the hospital on Friday. Three days later, the woman succumbed to the injuries and heavy blood loss.

Manoj accused that Revati's son Rajendra, with wife Rekha, brutally beat her over money. He alleged that the couple was demanding Revati to return all the money that they had given her for monthly expenses and sister's wedding. Rajendra called him and told him to take his mother-in-law. When Manoj went to receive Revati, she was in critical condition as she was not able to walk.

Revati had been living with her brother in Multai, Betul. A few days ago on November 4, her son Rajendra, who works as a property broker, had brought her to his house near Kishanganj police station. Revati had two children and her husband had abandoned the family around 25 years ago and now resides in Itarsi. Police have initiated an investigation to know the exact cause of death and have sent the body for autopsy.