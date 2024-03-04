MP: 'Refrain From Police-Criminal Nexus'

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): "Crime in the town will only be controlled when police will refrain from setting with defaulters. This practice is wrongful as the cops are given a sufficient salary to fulfill their needs,” said MLA Rajkumar Meo at the public-police Jan Samwad programme held at Kahar Samaj Dharamshala on Sunday.

MLA Meo attended the event as the chief guest. Councillor Kamlesh Bhargava, Journalist Association president Chaitanya Patwari and others were present as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Meo said that police should pay attention to the reasons why the crime rate is increasing and that good relations between the public and police can only be maintained when police change their behaviour.

He also expressed concern over the running of illegal liquor shops in Maheshwar and Mandleshwar. He added that 42 illegal liquor shops in Maheshwar and 27 in Mandleshwar are being operated without any control.

Police station in-charge KS Parmar assured of strict action in the matter and they are committed to curbing crimes. Social worker Mahendra Singh Solanki demanded to increase CCTVs in the town.

Ganesh Patidar Mama demanded to increase the staff of the police station and also to impose the duty of traffic constable at Kasrawad Gate and Chowki.

Sub-inspector Deepak Yadav thanked the guests, journalists and citizens who attended the programme.