MP: Record Breaking Voter Turnout Expected in Ratlam; Several Organisations Pledged Discounts & Additional Benefits

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 13, Ratlam district is gearing up for a record-breaking voter turnout.

To encourage maximum participation from citizens, collector Rajesh Batham organised a crucial meeting with various business organisations and stakeholders. During the meeting, significant initiatives were announced to incentivise voters. Several organisations pledged discounts and additional benefits for citizens who exercise their voting rights.

Sarafa Association president, Jhamak Bharghat said that customers showing their inked fingers after voting will receive a half percent discount on every 10 grams of gold jewellery and a one percent discount on silver jewellery purchases from participating shops. This special discount offer will be valid from May 13 for the next 20 days.

Additionally, the LPG Dealer Association assured a discount of Rs 25 per piece on safety pipes (hose) for voting customers for one month. They will also arrange for cold and drinking water facilities at 10 polling stations across the district. The Malwa Chambers of Commerce pledged to provide water, lassi and other refreshments at 100 polling stations on election day to ensure voter comfort.

In light of the expected heat on polling day, Lions Club Ratlam committed to providing buttermilk, drinking water, and other amenities at 10 polling stations. Aurobindo Hospital's Ashutosh Srivastava also joined the voter encouragement efforts by offering significant discounts of 30 to 50 percent on various tests for individuals showing indelible ink marks on their fingers.

Furthermore, OPD services will be provided free of charge from May 13 to May 19 as a gesture of support for voters. During the meeting, CEO Shringar Srivastava unveiled a voter awareness poster.