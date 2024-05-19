Indore: 16 Waters Tanks In City To Remain Empty On May 19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many colonies in the city will have to go without supply of drinking water on Sunday as a leakage occurred at 1400 mm GRP Line in Jalud on Saturday noon. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials said, adding that work to repair the pump is going on and by Sunday morning work would get done. On Saturday, all the pumps of Narmada Phase I and Phase II were shut down at 01:55 pm for repair work and were retarted at 06:00 pm only to be shut down again at 06:05 pm as air valve packing burst necessitating its repair.

The repair was completed by 09:15 pm and water is expected to arrive at the Narmada Control Room till late night, after which the work of filling the tanks will be done. Superintendent Engineer (Narmada Project) Sanjeev Shrivastava said, Due to shutdown of pumps of Narmada Phase I and Phase II, 16 overhead water tanks will partially filled or remain empty in the morning. He said that the colonies attached to these overhead water tanks would have to go without the supply of drinking water.

Affected water tanks

1. Annapurna

2. Scheme No. 103

3. Chhatribag

4. Raj Mohalla

5. MOG Line

6. Lokmanya Nagar

7. Dravid Nagar

8. Maharana Pratap Nagar

9. Kushwaha Mohalla

10. Narwal

11. Agarbatti

12. Tigaria Badshah

13. Subhash Chowk

14. Sadar Bazaar

15. Gandhi Hall

16. Bhakt Prahlad Nagar