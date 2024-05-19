Indore: Congress Demands Swift Arrest Of Akshay Kanti Bam, Submits Memorandum To Police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress leaders, led by acting president Devendra Singh Yadav, demanded the swift arrest of Akshay Kanti Bam and submitted a memorandum to cops at Khajrana police station. Bam, who recently defected to the BJP after withdrawing his nomination in the last minute, is implicated in a 17-year-old attempt to murder case related to a land dispute.

In their memorandum submitted to police station in-charge Sujeet Srivastava, the Congress pointed out that the Sessions Court had denied Bam's anticipatory bail request, resulting in an arrest warrant under Section 307 of the IPC. Yadav stressed the urgency of the arrest, fearing Bam might flee the country and suggested his passport be seized or cancelled to prevent him being absconding.

Srivastava assured that efforts to arrest Bam are ongoing, with raids at multiple locations. Congress has formed a 55-member committee to monitor Bam’s movements and assist police in executing the court-issued arrest warrant. This committee aims to help the police by providing information on Bam's whereabouts to ensure his timely arrest.