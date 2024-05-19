MP: Five Tribal Girls Undergo Intensive Mountaineering Training In Manali

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Five tribal girl students from Eklavya Model Residential School, Kukshi are scaling new heights as they undergo intensive mountaineering training in Manali. These girls- Jyotiraj Chauhan, Nandini Rawat, Golu Bhide, Raveena Mujalda and Mahima Akhara- were selected for a prestigious 26-day course at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

Their journey began with securing the top spot in the national sports competition of EMRS. This accolade earned them a coveted spot in the Special Mountaineering Basic course, a testament to their skill and dedication.

Under the aegis of the National Tribal Student Education Committee, these students will delve into the intricacies of mountaineering until June 7. From mastering mountain climates to navigating rivers and rocks, the programme offers a comprehensive curriculum encompassing various adventure sports.

Principal Secretary of Tribal Affairs, Dr E Ramesh Kumar, commended their achievement, highlighting the programme's aim to foster interest and proficiency in mountaineering among young girls. Moreover, the initiative promotes cultural exchange, as participants from 11 states engage in shared experiences, celebrating diversity and unity.