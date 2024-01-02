MP: Ratlam Rail Division Ran On Track Of Excellence During 2023

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The year 2023 remained one of the most important year for the Ratlam rail division of Western Railway during which many significant works were carried out and the rail division has registered significant progress and development.

A railway press release claimed that the following were the achievements of the year 2023:

(1) 100% electrification of all the broad gauge routes of Ratlam rail division.

(2) Doubling of 80 km railway route between Indore-Dewas-Ujjain.

(3) Electronic Interlocking and Yard remodeling work at Ratlam railway station.

(4) Work of 204.76 km new rail line between Dahod-Indore via Jhabua-Dhar is in progress between Tihi and Dhar. Work of tunnel between Tihi-Pithampur section has been commenced from both sides. Earthwork and bridge construction is in progress from Tihi to Dhar and Katwara to Jhabua.

(5) Under the gauge conversion project of Mhow-Khandwa the work of Sanawad–Khandwa section has been completed. Khandwa bypass cabin and Khandwa section work of 5.92 km has been completed. Work of construction of bridge on the Narmada River near Omkareshwar is in progress while at Mhow yard linking work, formation work has commenced. Work of station platform and passenger shed is also in progress.

(6) Vande Bharat Express train service has been commenced between Indore-Bhopal and same has been extended up to Nagpur on the passengers' demands.

(7) Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat express train has been started with the stoppage at Chittaurgarh railway station and Prime Minister also dedicated the newly constructed double line Chittaurgarh-Neemuch.

The work of doubling between Neemuch-Ratlam is in progress.

(8) Under 'one station, one product pilot' project OSOP outlets have been installed at 18 railway stations in the division.

(9)16 railway stations were being redeveloped under Amrit station Yojna for better passenger amenities.

(10) Commercial building constructed at Ujjain railway area named 'Awantika' has been awarded a rating by IGBC as a new green building in the Green Building Congress held in Chennai.

(11) Eat Right Station certification has been given by FSSAI to the Indore and Dr Ambedkar railway stations. At present Ratlam rail division has got four eat right FSSAI certified railway stations.