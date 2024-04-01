MP: Ratlam Man Kills Self 3 Weeks After Daughter Goes Missing

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from a tree on Sunday as his minor daughter had gone missing on March 6. The deceased, identified as Ramgopal Sansari, was fighting to get back her daughter but police unheard his appeals.

The incident occurred at Ranigaon village, Mawata police post area under Kalukheda police station jurisdiction.

Kin alleged that the deceased's daughter went missing on March 6, prompting a missing case with Kalukheda police station two days later.

However, with no significant efforts from the police to locate her, he was hurt and ended his own life.

On being informed, Jaora CSP Durgesh Armo, Kalukheda police station in-charge Santosh Chaurasia, and Mawata outpost in-charge Pratapsingh Bhadauria reached the spot.

The family refused to allow the removal of the body for over seven hours until the daughter and abductors were found. Following assurances, police lifted down the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

The police promptly initiated a search for the missing daughter and abductors who were believed to be from the same community and took her to Gothdi in Arnoud, Rajasthan.

According to Javra CSP Durgesh Armo, the missing minor was last seen with individuals from their community. Police have detained two individuals for interrogation, with suspicions of their involvement in the abduction.

CSP Armo assured that if any lapses in police action come to light, appropriate action would be taken against those erring officials. Further investigations into the case were underway.