MP: Ratlam Is Waiting For Candidates

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Picture about the candidates for four out of five assembly seats in Ratlam district is yet to be clear as the fight is to take place between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

Political observers here now awaiting the declaration of candidates for the ensuing assembly elections as so far BJP has declared its candidates for Ratlam City and Sailana assembly seats but is yet to declare candidates for Jaora, Alote and Ratlam rural assembly seats.

Similarly, Congress has declared its candidate for Sailana and Alote assembly constituencies but has yet to declare for Ratlam City, Ratlam Rural and Jaora assembly seats.

In Ratlam City assembly seat BJP has declared the name of sitting MLA Chetanya Kashyap as party candidate but Congress is in dilemma as to whom the party should select as a candidate against the strong candidate of BJP.

In Jaora assembly seat, BJP and Congress have many claimants and BJP is yet to decide whether a ticket should be given to sitting MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey or K K Singh Kalukheda or to a new face. In Congress camp, there are several claimants for the party ticket for Jaora assembly seat.

In Ratlam Rural assembly seat, BJP and Congress have yet to declare the name and it is being said in the political circle that both parties may field this time new faces. In Alote assembly seat, Congress has declared the sitting MLA Manoj Chawla as its candidate but BJP is yet to decide as there are many claimants.

Meanwhile, BJP has commenced its poll activities by holding organisational activities in Ratlam City assembly area. Holding of ward-level Shakti Sammelans have been commenced. BJP leaders said that Shakti Sammelans commenced from October 17 and will continue to be held till October 19.