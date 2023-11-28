MP: Ratlam Gears Up For “Rabies Free City” Initiative To Tackle Dog Menace

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Union government approved a state action plan for making five cities including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam and Gwalior rabies free in Madhya Pradesh. The proposal was sent by the state government officials detailing plans for inoculation of dogs, understanding and dog behaviour, prevention of canine bites including dogs to the union government.

Under which, a multi-departmental committee comprising Forest, Health and veterinary department and Municipal Corporation will spearhead the efforts. The emphasis on raising awareness, especially among school children, will be prioritised through awareness campaigns. Dr Namita Neelkanth, Nodal Officer of the National Rabies Control Programme in Madhya Pradesh, said the groundwork for the initiative would commence once budget provisions are made by local bodies.

Collaboration with the forest and health departments will be crucial for the success of this program. APS Gaharwar, Municipal Commissioner (Municipal Corporation Ratlam) indicated that official information regarding the scheme's implementation has yet to be received. This initiative seeks to address the dog menace by implementing strategic measures, emphasising education, vaccination drives and coordinated efforts across departments to ensure the safety of residents.

Stabbing case: Main accused held

Sailana police have arrested two minors and the main accused in the case of stabbing a young man to death after he stopped them from dancing with a knife in a wedding procession. The main accused, 21-year-old Suraj Dayma, resident of Shivpur village under Bilpank police station and his two minor associates from different places were arrested on Monday. The main accused was produced in the court from where he was sent to jail. The minors were presented in the Juvenile Court, from where they were sent to the Child Care Home. Police station in-charge Ayub Khan said Suraj was arrested from his grandmother's farm in Baroda village. His two minor companions, both around 17 years old, were detained from their homes.