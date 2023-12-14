MP: Rashly Driven Eicher Hits Pedestrians, Two Killed, Two Others Injured

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two were killed, including a girl, and two other teenagers were seriously injured after a rashly driven Eicher vehicle hit them on Mhow-Neemuch Road in Pithampur Industrial Area on Wednesday evening. Pithampur police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the victim family members were hit by a rashly driven Eicher vehicle in front of the old police post in industrial area number 1 on Mhow-Neemuch Road.

The deceased were identified as Sanskriti, 14, and Sumanpati, 35, both residents of Vishwas Nagar. Brijendra, 16, and Bhoomi, 13, residents of Vishwas Nagar, Kishanganj police station, were seriously injured. Both of them have been referred to M Y Hospital in Indore for treatment. Pithampur police seized the vehicle and registered a case against the driver of the vehicle.

Youth commits suicide

A youth living in Manchaman Colony committed suicide by hanging himself on Tuesday night. Mayur (23), son of Chetan Goyal, worked in a tailoring shop and was married 10 months ago. At midnight, Mayur’s brother Ravi saw him hanging in his room on the third floor. During this time his mother Mamta was also in the house. Even the family members were not aware of the reasons for his suicide.