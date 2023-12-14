Madhya Pradesh: Financial, Political Challenges Before New CM Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mohan Yadav has taken over as chief minister of the state at a time when the Lok Sabha elections will be held after three months.

The BJP leaders never expected that the party would get such a huge majority.

Now the target before the party is to win all the 29 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. So there are political and economic challenges before Yadav. The political challenge is that he has to make a place for himself among the senior leaders of the party.

There are many leaders in the party – like former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Gopal Bhargava – who are senior to Yadav. Besides them there are many other senior leaders. Yadav has to work among these senior leaders to make a place. The Chief Minister has to tour the state to make him acceptable to the party leaders.

It is as difficult to run a government that has a huge mandate as it is to manage a minority government. It is difficult to satisfy all the leaders of a party which has a huge mandate. So his challenge will be to satisfy everyone.

After his name was announced, Yadav met all the senior leaders of the party and began to make efforts towards this direction.

Another challenge before him is to do financial management.

It is the government’s responsibility to fulfill the promises made by the BJP before the election.

Every community would like the government to fulfill the promises the BJP made to them for their welfare.

Besides transferring Rs 1,250 to the accounts of every woman under the Ladli Behna Yojna, there are other financial burdens on the state. LPG cylinders have to be provided for Rs 450. The party also made many promises to the government employees, farmers and to others.

The government will be under pressure to fulfill these promises. Along with this, the Chief Minister has to do innovations to maintain his acceptability among the public and among the party leaders.