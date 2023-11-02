MP: Rare ‘Red Sand Boa’ Snake Caught In Unhel

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Scenes of commotion were seen when a Red Sand Boa snake was found moving here and there in the Unhel tehsil of the district on Wednesday. Some persons caught the snake, informed the police and then handed it over to the forest department. A two-headed snake was seen in front of Mahakal Dhaba on Nagda Road.

A crowd gathered on the road to see this rare snake. Vinod Tomar and Dilip Porwal, who reached the spot, saw the snake and informed it to the forest department.

The team reached there and inspected the spot and after making a panchnama it was handed over to the forest officer. The Red Sand Boa snake is considered very rare in the world. These snakes have been declared rare under India’s Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Many people use them for tantric activities. The international value of these snakes found in India is estimated in crores of rupees.

