Indore: Accused Of Thefts Worth Rs 1 Cr Arrested From City

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two persons, who were on the run in a case of attack on a person. Police said that one of them is part of theft incidents of about one crore in three states. The accused are being questioned further. According to the police, Ramswaroom Pal, a resident of Akash Nagar was attacked by the accused named Kundan Sikligar and his accomplices on October 19. The accused had also damaged his house and fled the scene.

A team led by TI Brijesh Malviya was constituted to arrest the accused. During the investigation, the police got to know that the accused had committed theft incidents in other states and they were on the run in those cases too. Policemen in civil dress started keeping an eye on their houses and the activities of their family members. Kundan was involved in thefts in Nagpur, Jodhpur and Delhi.

He used to keep a beard after the incident in order to mislead the police. The accused informed the police that Kundan is a member of an interstate gang committing thefts. They had stolen goods worth Rs 16 lakh in Nagpur, goods worth Rs 6 lakh in Jodhpur and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 80 lakh in Delhi.

During the surveillance, the police arrested Kundan and his friend Bhondi when they reached their place to meet the family members. Police said that the accused tried to flee and the police had to chase them for two kilometres to catch them.

