MP: Railways To Ensure Potable Water At Stations During Summer

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The commercial department of Ratlam Railway Division has taken significant strides in providing essential amenities, particularly cold drinking water, at all stations. The department collaborated with social organisations to facilitate the availability of cold potable water directly at passengers' seats.

Permission has been granted to NGOs and other social groups for the provision of drinking water at stations. Presently, cold water facilities are available at Nagda, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Daloda, Badnagar, Jaora and Nimbahed stations.

To streamline water distribution, the department has introduced water trolleys stationed strategically near coaches. This move aims to offer convenient access to cold potable water, keeping it easily accessible for passengers without causing any inconvenience near food stalls or water booths. The department's commitment extends to regular monitoring of water availability at stations, including the functionality of installed water coolers.

The Railways will ensure the availability of drinking water facilities at its stations to meet passenger demand during the summer season and scorching heat wave conditions. There will be a mechanism to ensure round-the-clock monitoring by railway staff to ensure consistent water availability and resolve any emerging issues promptly. The railway is committed to providing a comfortable and convenient travel experience for all passengers. These proactive measures aim to guarantee easy access to clean drinking water at stations throughout the summer season.