 MP: Railways To Ensure Potable Water At Stations During Summer
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Railways To Ensure Potable Water At Stations During Summer

MP: Railways To Ensure Potable Water At Stations During Summer

Permission has been granted to NGOs and other social groups for the provision of drinking water at stations.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The commercial department of Ratlam Railway Division has taken significant strides in providing essential amenities, particularly cold drinking water, at all stations. The department collaborated with social organisations to facilitate the availability of cold potable water directly at passengers' seats.

Permission has been granted to NGOs and other social groups for the provision of drinking water at stations. Presently, cold water facilities are available at Nagda, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Daloda, Badnagar, Jaora and Nimbahed stations.

Read Also
Indore: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Building Opposite C21 Mall; Visuals Surface
article-image

To streamline water distribution, the department has introduced water trolleys stationed strategically near coaches. This move aims to offer convenient access to cold potable water, keeping it easily accessible for passengers without causing any inconvenience near food stalls or water booths. The department's commitment extends to regular monitoring of water availability at stations, including the functionality of installed water coolers.

The Railways will ensure the availability of drinking water facilities at its stations to meet passenger demand during the summer season and scorching heat wave conditions. There will be a mechanism to ensure round-the-clock monitoring by railway staff to ensure consistent water availability and resolve any emerging issues promptly. The railway is committed to providing a comfortable and convenient travel experience for all passengers. These proactive measures aim to guarantee easy access to clean drinking water at stations throughout the summer season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Railways To Ensure Potable Water At Stations During Summer

MP: Railways To Ensure Potable Water At Stations During Summer

MP: 203 Boxes Of Illicit Liquor Seized, 4 Arrested

MP: 203 Boxes Of Illicit Liquor Seized, 4 Arrested

MP: Narrow Escape For Two As Biker Skids On Waterlogged Underbridge

MP: Narrow Escape For Two As Biker Skids On Waterlogged Underbridge

4 More Arrested In IPL Cricket Betting

4 More Arrested In IPL Cricket Betting

MP: Hundreds Of Fish Die In Chambal

MP: Hundreds Of Fish Die In Chambal