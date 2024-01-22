MP: Railway Junior Engineer Found Dead Inside Car In Mandsaur

Representational Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A junior engineer posted at the Ratlam railway division headquarters was found dead inside a car near a pond in Khodana village under Bhavgarh police station limits on Sunday afternoon. The preliminary suspicion suggests that he was shot dead over an alleged love affair.

As per details, the deceased person was identified as Dikshant Pandya used to work in the C&W (cargo and wagon) department. He also served as the vice-president of the youth committee within the Western Railway Employees Union. The incident has drawn the attention of both Ratlam and Mandsaur authorities. Eyewitnesses at the scene reported four bullet marks on the body, indicating a violent altercation. The car (MP43 CB 0143) found at the location, is believed to belong to the deceased.

The emerging narrative points towards a love affair involving Pandya, a young man named Mohsin, and a mutual acquaintance. Police officials, including sub-inspector Jor Singh Damor from Bhavgarh police station, have been investigating the case. The body was sent for post-mortem and the family has been informed. Police have intensified a search for Mohsin.