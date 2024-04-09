MP: Pune-Nizamuddin Weekly Special Train To Ease Summer Rush

Represtentative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh):

The Indian Railways has unveiled a special weekly train service between Pune and Nizamuddin to accommodate the anticipated surge in passengers during the summer holidays. This special train will also include a stoppage at Ratlam railway station.

According to a railway press release, the train (No 01491) from Pune to Nizamuddin will operate every Friday from April 12 to June 28. Conversely, the train (No 01492) from Nizamuddin to Pune will run every Saturday from April 13 to June 29.

Departing Pune at 5:30 pm, the train will arrive at Ratlam railway station at 6:45 am on Saturday, before reaching Nizamuddin at 4:45 pm the same day.

On the return journey, the train will depart from Nizamuddin at 10:10 pm on Saturday, arriving at Ratlam at 7:30 am on Sunday, and finally reaching Pune at 11:55 pm.

The special train will make stoppages at Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, and Mathura railway stations.

The composition of the train will include one second AC, four third AC, eleven sleeper, and four general class coaches, ensuring a comfortable journey for passengers traveling between Pune and Nizamuddin.

Ticketless travel revenue exceeds target, records Rs 21.7cr

Ratlam Rail Division has announced a significant achievement in revenue collection, recording a receipt of Rs 21.7 crore during the financial year 2023-24 from passengers either travelling ticketless or undertaking irregular journeys. This marks an increase of 11.89 per cent compared to the previous year, as stated in a Railway press release.

The revenue receipt from the ticketless checking drive has also surpassed the target set for FY 2023-24. The target was fixed at Rs 20.82 crore, but the actual realisation reached Rs 21.7 crore, exceeding the target by 4.21 per cent.

During the FY 2023-24, regular and intensive checking drives were conducted against ticketless or irregular journeys in Mail, Express, Passenger, and Holiday Special trains. March 2024 witnessed the highest-ever monthly recovery from the ticketless or irregular journey drive, reaching Rs.2.57 crore.