MP: Gwalior Woman Allegedly Abducted By Stepmother And Two Others, Held Captive & Raped, Investigation Underway

Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)

In a horrifying incident, a woman from the Gola ka Mandir area was allegedly kidnapped on false pretenses, held captive for two months, and raped. The victim was taken by her stepmother under the pretext of going to the fair. Later, she was made to inhale an intoxicating spray, causing her to lose consciousness.

The accused, Sanju Kumari, was accompanied by two other men, Vishal Gupta and Rohit Chauhan, who took the victim to Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. When the woman regained consciousness, they held her hostage and subjected her to sexual assault.

Read Also Indore: Complaint Against Kamra For Mocking Salman Khan

The incident came to light when she managed to contact her husband. Subsequently, the woman somehow escaped from the clutches of these individuals and reached Gwalior with her husband. She then approached the Gola Ka Mandir police station to file a complaint. The police have registered an FIR under various sections, including kidnapping and rape.

According to the information, the woman's husband lives and works in Ahmedabad. She had come to Gwalior for a relative's wedding and was residing in the Pinto Park area. Sanju Kumari visited her house and proposed a visit to the fair, to which the woman agreed. Vishal Gupta and Rohit Chauhan accompanied their stepmother, and they took the woman by car. The victim was also carrying jewellery and Rs 1.40 lakh with her. After which, the stepmother made her inhale an intoxicating substance by spraying it on a handkerchief, causing the woman to lose consciousness.

Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma stated that an FIR has been registered based on the victim's complaint, and the search for the accused is underway.