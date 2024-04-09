Indore: Complaint Against Kamra For Mocking Salman Khan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Read Also Indore: DAVV Exams Set To Be Hit As 90 Officials Put On Poll Duty

He wanted Kamra to apologise to Khan for his act and warned him if he did not do so, Ansari will file a defamation case of Rs 50 crore against the comedian. He alleged that Khan, who himself is from Indore, was mocked by Kamra during one of his stand-ups in the city a few days ago. He told mediapersons that as Kamra insulted Khan in Indore that is why he had come from Mumbai to Indore for filing a complaint. He claimed that Kamra deliberately tried to tarnish Khan’s image. As Khan is from Indore, he wanted people to know what action could be taken against someone for tarnishing his image.

Two women exchange blows in Sarafa

A fight erupted between a food vendor and her customer in Sarafa Market late on Sunday night. The video of the women exchanging blows went viral on social media. Later, both the women reached the Sarafa police station registered cross FIRs.

According to the police, one Tanu Solanki, a food vendor, complained that Chandani Bhuriya had taken paneer tikka from her stall and sat in front of her shop. When Solanki asked her to dislocate, Chandani abused and assaulted her. On the other hand, Bhuriya, a student, claimed that she was sitting on the side of the shop, however, the accused abused her and assaulted her. The police have registered a case against both the individuals under the relevant sections of the IPC.