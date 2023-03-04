MP: Pull-up your socks as next 6 to 7 months will be challenging, Kamal Nath to Congress leaders in Pithampur

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): High on victory at Pithampur municipality, the Congress party led by the municipality president Sevatibai Suresh Patel discussed their priorities with the state Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath after the swearing-in ceremony here on Friday.

Patel and other Congress corporators, along with senior party leaders from Pithampur and the surrounding area, expressed gratitude to Nath for participating in the ceremony and presented him with a thank-you letter.

Patel spoke about Pithampur's development and cleanliness

Patel spoke with Nath for about five minutes about Pithampur's development and cleanliness, as well as seeking guidance for Pithampur's development.

Nath stated that the trust expressed by Pitampur municipality voters in the Congress should be fully justified and that efforts should be made to resolve the problems of the citizens of the area on a priority basis.

Notably, the Congress won 17 of the 31 wards in Pithampur, while the BJP won 13 and one independent candidate won, who later joined the BJP. During the presidential elections, the Congress president received all 17 votes.

Pithampur municipality is the largest industrial area

Nath stated that Pithampur municipality is the largest industrial area in the state and the country and that efforts should be made to make the area the cleanest in the country, and he asked for everyone's help in developing the municipal area.

He urged all Congress leaders and workers to pull up their socks because the next 6 to 7 months will be extremely difficult. He encouraged all party workers, saying that the same energy and zeal that brought Congress back to power in Pithampur municipality is required to bring Congress back to power in the state.

He assured the Pithampur municipality that he is always willing to assist because he has a close relationship with the Pithampur people. He thanked the entire Pithampur community as well as newly elected municipality members.

