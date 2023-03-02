Madhya Pradesh: Security system of factories should be regularly checked in Pithampur

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Due to lack of adequate safety measures in factories of Pithampur Industrial Area, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) demonstrated at Pithampur Labour Office on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum to the Labour Commissioner. In the memorandum, it was demanded that the contract practice should be stopped in factories, due to which workers are being exploited and despite making them work for 12 hours, they are given 8 hours wages. Neither PF nor ESI is deducted. The labourers are not getting the benefits.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) raised slogans against exploitation of labourers and demanded to stop exploitation due to contractual practice. In the memorandum, it was urged that a permanent building of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in Pithampur Hospital should be started. So that thousands of workers associated with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation can get proper treatment in Pithampur. Labour leaders Murari Rathore, Rajendra CD Patil, Vijay Bahadur were also present in the demonstration.