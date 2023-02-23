Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi pujan for Pithampur Sector 7 performed in Betma

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The bhoomi pujan for Pithampur Sector 7 being developed in Betma area by MPIDC was organised on Wednesday. The pujan was performed by the officials in the presence of farmers and compensation cheques were also distributed on this occasion. The programme was completed in the afternoon near Ashapura Mata Temple located in Salempur village, adjacent to Smart Industrial Township Sector 7.

Regional officers Rohan Saxena and Pratul Sinha performed the bhoomi pujan. During the programme, more farmers agreed to give their land for the development of the industrial area. On this occasion, orders were given by Depalpur SDM Ravi Verma to demarcate the land of the area.

So far 150 farmers have given about 1,500 acres of land for the development of Sector 7. The development contract has been awarded to Bansal Group. Kisan Sangh has played a commendable role in getting the farmers to give their consent to give up their land.

Executive engineer CNS Rajput, tehsildar Bhaskar Gachle, naib tehsildar Sushri Harsha Verma, Purushottam Mantri, Jagdish Joshi, Mohammad Ejaz Khan, Hari Joshi, Ramesh Kushwaha along with farmers who gave up their land and other officers and employees were present during the ceremony.

The programme was conducted by Jagdish Joshi while. Lokendra Singh Chauhan, the president of Kisan Samiti proposed the vote of thanks.

