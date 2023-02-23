e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Bhoomi pujan for Pithampur Sector 7 performed in Betma

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi pujan for Pithampur Sector 7 performed in Betma

Regional officers Rohan Saxena and Pratul Sinha performed the bhoomi pujan

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The bhoomi pujan for Pithampur Sector 7 being developed in Betma area by MPIDC was organised on Wednesday. The pujan was performed by the officials in the presence of farmers and compensation cheques were also distributed on this occasion. The programme was completed in the afternoon near Ashapura Mata Temple located in Salempur village, adjacent to Smart Industrial Township Sector 7.

Regional officers Rohan Saxena and Pratul Sinha performed the bhoomi pujan. During the programme, more farmers agreed to give their land for the development of the industrial area. On this occasion, orders were given by Depalpur SDM Ravi Verma to demarcate the land of the area.

So far 150 farmers have given about 1,500 acres of land for the development of Sector 7. The development contract has been awarded to Bansal Group. Kisan Sangh has played a commendable role in getting the farmers to give their consent to give up their land.

Executive engineer CNS Rajput, tehsildar Bhaskar Gachle, naib tehsildar Sushri Harsha Verma, Purushottam Mantri, Jagdish Joshi, Mohammad Ejaz Khan, Hari Joshi, Ramesh Kushwaha along with farmers who gave up their land and other officers and employees were present during the ceremony.

The programme was conducted by Jagdish Joshi while. Lokendra Singh Chauhan, the president of Kisan Samiti proposed the vote of thanks.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Betma to be accorded tehsil status, college soon, says CM Chouhan
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: BJP workers protest against Kamal Nath over ‘Madira Pradesh’ remark

Indore: BJP workers protest against Kamal Nath over ‘Madira Pradesh’ remark

Indore: ‘Internship with Mayor’ scheme launched

Indore: ‘Internship with Mayor’ scheme launched

Madhya Pradesh: Forest department to sell tesu colours, gulal in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Forest department to sell tesu colours, gulal in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: State-level archery competition ends in Dewas 

Madhya Pradesh: State-level archery competition ends in Dewas 

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas collector reviews development works 

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas collector reviews development works 