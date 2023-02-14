Madhya Pradesh: Betma to be accorded tehsil status, college soon, says CM Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Betma will attain the status of a tehsil of the district, separating it from Depalpur and it will also have a college from the next academic session.

CM Chouhan made these announcements at Betma on Monday, while he participated in the Vikas Yatra. As soon as he reached Betma, the citizens thanked him for the development works, while CM Chouhan unveiled the statue of former minister Nirbhay Singh Patel here. On this occasion, MP Shankar Lalwani, and Kavita Patidar, Chairman of IDA Jaipal Singh Chavda, District Panchayat President Reena Malviya were present.

Addressing a public meeting here, he informed about the objectives of organising the Vikas Yatra. Chief minister Chouhan said, “Development is our priority and Narmada water is being taken to every village in Malwa region.” He said a survey will be conducted to fetch Narmada water to the remotest villages of Depalpur.

Speaking in volumes about the personality and work of former minister late Nirbhay Singh Patel, CM Chouhan said, “The late minister was passionate about serving the public. He used to rule the hearts of the people. No stone will be left unturned to fulfil his dreams.”

Addressing the programme, former MLA Manoj Patel said the people were upbeat and received the Vikas Yatra with warmth. They also expressed their gratitude for development work.

