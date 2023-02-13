Indore: Goldsmith flees with gold worth Rs 25 lakh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A goldsmith from West Bengal has fled with gold worth Rs 25 lakh belonging to a Sarafa trader, police said on Sunday. The police have registered a case against the accused and a search is on for him. It is believed that he has fled to West Bengal with the gold.

Trader Kishanlal Tiwari, a resident of Sudama Nagar area has lodged a complaint that he had given about 450 grams of gold to a goldsmith named Shubhankar Gahroi, a resident of West Bengal a few days ago. The gold was given to him to prepare gold ornaments.

Sarafa police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said that jewellery made with the gold was to be given to the complainant on January 26 but the accused did not turn up. When the complainant tried to contact him, his mobile phone was found to be switched off.

Later, the complainant reached the police station and lodged a complaint. A case under Section 406 of the IPC was registered against the accused and a search is on for him. The police are gathering information about his native place in WB.

