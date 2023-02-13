Indore: Cyber trainer explains nuances of cyber-crimes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special session on the topic “Cyber-Crime & Cyber Law” was organised at Ramani Hall, School of Computer Science DAVV in which the director of Dindayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra (DDUKK) Dr Maya Ingale along with university staff and about 200 students were present. DDUKK of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has started an undergraduate special course on cyber-security in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Police.

Dr Maya Ingle highlighted the issues that students are facing today in the online world.

Professor Gaurav Rawal, national-level cyber trainer and guest faculty of Police Radio Training School (PRTS & PTC) was also invited to the programme. On the basis of his practical experience, he explained thoroughly the nuances of cyber-crimes to the students and used real cases (police file) to illustrate his point, as well as for practical training. He also invited students to visit the police control room and other branches of the police.

Rawal started his session with an introduction to cybercrime and its types. He informed about the various reasons and prevention of cyber security and privacy aspects to students on all social media platforms. He discussed the dangers of social media and the Indian Information Technology Act 2000.

He explained in great depth the challenges faced by Indian law and security agencies in effectively combating cybercrime. He also discussed the latest cyber threats in cybercrime such as cyber-stalking and cyber-bullying as well as online financial fraud.

