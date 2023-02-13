Bhopal: First meeting of G-20 Agriculture Working Group in Indore from February 13-15

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is all set to host the first Agriculture Representatives Meeting of Agriculture Working Group (AWG) under the G-20 chairmanship. The three-day programme is being organised from February 13 to 15 February in Indore. Around 100 delegates from G-20 member states, guest countries and international organisations are expected to participate in it. On first day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the exhibition. Animal husbandry and fisheries stalls along with millet and its value-added food products will be the major attractions.

Bilateral programmes have been scheduled on first day for discussions on agriculture related matters. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be present on the second day. This will be followed by a general discussion among the participating members and international organisations. The third day will be a technical-session, with participation and discussion from all concerned members and international organisations. During the event, the delegates will be made to experience the rich Indian history by taking a Heritage Walk of Rajwada Palace and a visit to Mandu Fort. Thereafter, the participants will enjoy cultural performances, Indian cuisine and culture.

