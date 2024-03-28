MP: Pt Pradeep Mishra’s Event Shree Shiv Mahapuran Katha Cancelled In Neemuch |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited Shree Shiv Mahapuran Katha of noted Kathavachak Pandit Pradeep Mishra has been cancelled due to lack of desired arrangements and insufficient police forces.

This unfortunate development has made the devotees desperate who have been waiting for the programme for a long time.

The decision came after the administration inspected the site and found the arrangements unsuitable for the magnitude of the event.

The venue was inspected twice by the administration, along with police officials, who deemed the arrangements inadequate considering the potentially large crowd and adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, with most police forces occupied with Lok Sabha election arrangements, the administration decided it would be more appropriate to organise the Katha in the future.

In an official statement, the administration cited concerns about the possibility of loss of life due to inadequate arrangements and the unavailability of sufficient police forces. Despite efforts by the organisers to address the concerns raised by the administration, the authorities remained unsatisfied.

Consequently, Manasa SDM Pawan Baria issued an order to cancel the permission for the event. While the cancellation has disappointed the residents who were eagerly anticipating the Katha.