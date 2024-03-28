 MP: Pt Pradeep Mishra’s Event Shree Shiv Mahapuran Katha Cancelled In Neemuch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Pt Pradeep Mishra’s Event Shree Shiv Mahapuran Katha Cancelled In Neemuch

MP: Pt Pradeep Mishra’s Event Shree Shiv Mahapuran Katha Cancelled In Neemuch

Admin decides due to a lack of desired arrangements and insufficient police forces

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
MP: Pt Pradeep Mishra’s Event Shree Shiv Mahapuran Katha Cancelled In Neemuch |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited Shree Shiv Mahapuran Katha of noted Kathavachak Pandit Pradeep Mishra has been cancelled due to lack of desired arrangements and insufficient police forces.

This unfortunate development has made the devotees desperate who have been waiting for the programme for a long time.

The decision came after the administration inspected the site and found the arrangements unsuitable for the magnitude of the event.

The venue was inspected twice by the administration, along with police officials, who deemed the arrangements inadequate considering the potentially large crowd and adverse weather conditions.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Over 30 Districts Including Bhopal, Indore & Jabalpur To Experience Weather...
article-image

Additionally, with most police forces occupied with Lok Sabha election arrangements, the administration decided it would be more appropriate to organise the Katha in the future.

In an official statement, the administration cited concerns about the possibility of loss of life due to inadequate arrangements and the unavailability of sufficient police forces. Despite efforts by the organisers to address the concerns raised by the administration, the authorities remained unsatisfied.

Consequently, Manasa SDM Pawan Baria issued an order to cancel the permission for the event. While the cancellation has disappointed the residents who were eagerly anticipating the Katha.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: NET Score Allowed For Admission To PhD Courses In Place Of Entrance Test

Indore: NET Score Allowed For Admission To PhD Courses In Place Of Entrance Test

Indore: 2 Members Of Gang Held For Four Thefts

Indore: 2 Members Of Gang Held For Four Thefts

Indore: Films Can Awaken Feelings, Shape Minds, Says Gokulotsavji

Indore: Films Can Awaken Feelings, Shape Minds, Says Gokulotsavji

Indore: Bike Rider Thrown Up In The Air, Gets Crushed Underneath Car Wheels

Indore: Bike Rider Thrown Up In The Air, Gets Crushed Underneath Car Wheels

MP: Mercury Soars To 40 Degrees In Barwani

MP: Mercury Soars To 40 Degrees In Barwani