MP Weather Update: Over 30 Districts Including Bhopal, Indore & Jabalpur To Experience Weather Change From March 30

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather changes are anticipated across half of Madhya Pradesh on March 30. The weather experts said that cities including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and 32 other districts are likely to experience varying weather patterns ranging from scattered showers to cloudy skies. This change in the weather will be due to the activation of a Western Disturbance (WD) expected to become active from March 29.

Notably, one western disturbance is active in the state, affecting districts like Chhatarpur, Satna, Maihar, and Rewa, causing a slight decrease in daytime temperatures.

Tuesday witnessed the impact of rising temperatures in several districts before the onset of light rainfall and cloud cover. Damoh recorded a daytime temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius for the first time this season. Similarly, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, and Dhar recorded temperatures exceeding 39 degrees Celsius.

Ujjain recorded highest temperature

In major cities, Ujjain experienced the highest temperature at 38.5 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 37.3 degrees Celsius, Indore 37.5 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 36.5 degrees Celsius, and Jabalpur 36.2 degrees Celsius.

Pachmarhi remained coolest

Other districts such as Naugaon, Shivpuri, Umaria, and Guna witnessed temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Khajuraho, Shajapur, Khandwa, Betul, Mandla, and Khargone recorded temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius or higher. Pachmarhi remained the coolest at 32.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Bhopal Weather Center, forecasts for the next four days suggest potential weather changes in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur kalan, Singrauli, Rewa, Mauganj, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari districts.