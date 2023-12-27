MP: PSC-2019 Final Selection List Out

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The provisional list of selected candidates for 87 percent (484) posts of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) 2019 was released late on Tuesday.

MPPSC-2019 prelims was held in 2020 and mains in 2021. The results of both exams were declared but prelims results were revised following court order. The revision made around 2,700 more candidates eligible for the main exam. The MPPSC had conducted special exam for these new eligible candidates.

Nearly 1,400 candidates took the special exam. After merging both the old exam and special exam results, the MPPSC declared a new merit list in which 1,983 candidates were declared qualified for interview round. Many such candidates who were among the selected lot in the old merit list got disqualified in the revised list.

As per 87-13% formula, total 571 vacant posts were divided by MPPSC. As per division, initially interviews would be conducted for 484 (87%) posts and 1,460 candidates underwent interviews. For the remaining 87 posts, interviews would be conducted after legal tangle over OBC quota is decided. A total of 523 candidates would take interviews for 87 posts.

Government had hiked OBC quota from 14% to 27%, a move which was challenged in the High Court. As the matter is sub-judice, the MPPSC is conducting recruitment process as per 87-13% formula.