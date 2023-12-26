Bhopal: 15th National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme ‘Tribal Heroes Never Discriminated Against Anyone’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Youth from extremism-affected districts of the country on Tuesday shared their views on unity, solidarity, freedom from slavery, civic duty and pride in heritage etc. It was part of the third day of the 15th National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme (TYEP) organised at Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) in the city by Nehru Yuva Kendra in association with Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry Of Youth Affairs And Sports to raise the aspirations of youth from remote tribal areas.

The district included Lohardaga, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Visakhapatnam, Bhadradri, Malkhangiri, Jamui, West Singhbhum and Seraikela. The youth highlighted the historical monuments and various places while talking about the culture of India.

They said that the tribal heroes never discriminated against anyone and they called upon the youth to fight united against the powers that were colonising India. Lochana Bhuta, a participant from Kalahandi, emphasised that there is a sense of God in cleanliness.

“We should discharge our civic duties with the same authority as we demand our rights,” he said. Shiv Kumar Soy spoke on civic duties that they should follow the Constitution, respect its ideals, national flag and national anthem, understand our glorious tradition and history and move towards its development.

Basanti Hembram from Seraikela, Jharkhand, said, “We should consider the inherited water, forest and land as our own and exploit it so that it can be conserved and also saved for the future.” Besides group discussion, they also played various indigenous games, including tug of war, kabaddi and kho kho etc.