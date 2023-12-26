MP Weather Update: Heavy Fog Reduces Visibility In Several Districts; New Year Likely To Bring Rains (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the foggy conditions in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, visibility dropped to less than 50 meters in Satna and Datia. Mild fog was also reported in cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain. Dense fog affected areas including Vidisha, Raisen, Khargone, and other cities.

The newly active Western Disturbance, in effect since December 29, is expected to bring rain and hail in several districts of the state from December 30 to January 4. This means the onset of the new year might witness clouds and rainfall.

Vedprakash Singh, Senior Scientist at the Bhopal Meteorological Department, stated that southeastern winds are active in the state, leading to a collision with north-northeast winds in the Gwalior-Chambal region. This collision is causing dense fog, and its impact is expected to persist for the next two days.

Dense fog envelopes Gwalior and nearby areas; truck drivers struggle due to low visibility during morning hours

Rain & hail likely in Ujjain, Bhopal, Gwalior & More

Rain and hail are anticipated in the Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Bhopal, Sagar, and Rewa divisions, while drizzle is expected in Indore, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, and Shahdol. Singh noted that Monday saw intense sunlight in many cities, with temperatures surpassing 29 degrees Celsius in Bhopal and Ujjain, and exceeding 27 degrees Celsius in Indore. Gwalior recorded a temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, accompanied by dense fog in the morning.

The dense fog gripping various parts of the country has led to a surge in road accidents. Multiple major accidents have been reported, particularly on highways, where reduced visibility has been a major contributing factor.