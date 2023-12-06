MP: Protesters Block Roads In Dhar, Causing Major Traffic Jam

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The country is witnessing widespread anger due to the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena national president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in broad daylight at his house on Tuesday. Members of the Rajput community staged protests and blocked roads, causing major traffic jam in the district.

Hundreds of members of the community gathered together on Wednesday and demonstrated at district headquarters. Protesters blocked routes of Ghoda Chowpaty and raised slogans such as ‘Rajput Samaj Zindabad’ and ‘Gogamedi Amar Rhe’ and demanded capital punishment against the perpetrators involved in the assassination.

Community members also submitted a collective memorandum to ADM Ashwini Kumar Rawat and ASP Dr Inderjit Bakalwar.

Rajput Karni Sena president Gogamedi was shot dead at his house in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon. The visuals of the crime also went viral on social media platforms.

Members of the community gathered in the Maharana Pratap Statue Garden on Adarsh Road in the afternoon on Wednesday to take out a protest rally. Given the demonstration, a large number of police forces were deployed on the spot.

Four-wheelers and bikes accompanying the rally blocked the roads causing huge traffic jam and long queues of vehicles. The vehicular movement was completely affected till the TVS intersection, Bhoj Hospital Tiraha, and other major routes. Traffic department personnel were seen sending vehicles to other routes.

Tehsildar, SDM, and deputy collector reached the spot to placate the situation. The officials advised them to submit a memorandum and the protest finally came to an end.