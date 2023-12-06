Michaung Impact In MP: Temperature Drops By 9° Celsius In Bhopal & Indore Due To Cold Winds, Foggy Morning & Light Rains Prevail In Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyclone Michaung has induced strong and cold winds, decreased in temperatures up to 9 degrees and even rainfall in many parts of Madhya Pradesh. Wednesday morning has been foggy in Bhopal, Rewa, Gwalior and Chambal divisions, along with Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari districts.
As predicted by the meteorological department, Jabalpur witnessed light rain in the afternoon. There are chances of light rain in Shahdol district division as well.
Today’s temperature in various regions are as follows. 23 degrees in Bhopal, 22 degrees in Indore, 23 degrees in Ujjain, 23 degrees in Gwalior and the lowest, 21 degrees in Jabalpur.
After Jabalpur, Pachmarhi was the coldest with 22 degrees. Betul witnessed 25.7 degrees, Guna - 23.2, Khandwa - 26.5, Khargone -26.6, Raisen - 22.4, Ratlam - 25.2, Shivpuri - 24.2, Chhindwara- 25.6, Damoh - 25, Khajuraho - 23, and so on.
Districts to be affected the most
Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that due to the storm, the districts of Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions will be most affected. On Wednesday, there may be drizzle in Jabalpur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Katni, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori and Anuppur districts.
Rain to return
The meteorological department has predicted the return of rainfall on December 11 and 12 due to the Michaung storm. However, the state is witnessing many spells of rainfall even after the monsoon season due to different climatic activity.
Weather a day ago
Earlier on Tuesday, most parts of the state were covered with clouds. There was dense fog in Jabalpur. Due to the storm, the cold during the day has also increased. Indore and Dhar Pradesh were coldest on Tuesday. In Indore the temperature dropped by 6.3 degrees in a single day. The day temperature here was recorded at 20 degrees.