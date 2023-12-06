Michaung Impact In MP: Temperature Drops By 9° Celsius In Bhopal & Indore Due To Cold Winds, Foggy Morning & Light Rains Prevail In Jabalpur

Michaung Impact In MP: Temperature Drops By 9° Celsius In Bhopal & Indore Due To Cold Winds, Foggy Morning & Light Rain In Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyclone Michaung has induced strong and cold winds, decreased in temperatures up to 9 degrees and even rainfall in many parts of Madhya Pradesh. Wednesday morning has been foggy in Bhopal, Rewa, Gwalior and Chambal divisions, along with Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari districts.

As predicted by the meteorological department, Jabalpur witnessed light rain in the afternoon. There are chances of light rain in Shahdol district division as well.

Today’s temperature in various regions are as follows. 23 degrees in Bhopal, 22 degrees in Indore, 23 degrees in Ujjain, 23 degrees in Gwalior and the lowest, 21 degrees in Jabalpur.

After Jabalpur, Pachmarhi was the coldest with 22 degrees. Betul witnessed 25.7 degrees, Guna - 23.2, Khandwa - 26.5, Khargone -26.6, Raisen - 22.4, Ratlam - 25.2, Shivpuri - 24.2, Chhindwara- 25.6, Damoh - 25, Khajuraho - 23, and so on.

Read Also Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Bhim Rao Ambedkar On His Death Anniversary

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Sea turns turbulent in Bapatla, strong winds and rainfall continue in wake of #CycloneMichuang.



Michaung is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam pic.twitter.com/NqQuevHNji — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

Districts to be affected the most

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that due to the storm, the districts of Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions will be most affected. On Wednesday, there may be drizzle in Jabalpur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Katni, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori and Anuppur districts.

Rain to return

The meteorological department has predicted the return of rainfall on December 11 and 12 due to the Michaung storm. However, the state is witnessing many spells of rainfall even after the monsoon season due to different climatic activity.

Weather a day ago

Earlier on Tuesday, most parts of the state were covered with clouds. There was dense fog in Jabalpur. Due to the storm, the cold during the day has also increased. Indore and Dhar Pradesh were coldest on Tuesday. In Indore the temperature dropped by 6.3 degrees in a single day. The day temperature here was recorded at 20 degrees.