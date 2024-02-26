MP: Property Scam Unearthed In Alot; Several Customers Victimised | Representative photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another property scam was unearthed in Alot when a victim, who lost Rs 10 lakh to the accused property dealers, lodged a complaint with the Alot police. The victim, Manis Vyas, a resident of Vikramgarh, has filed a complaint at Alot police station against property dealers Chintu Anchaliya and Rahul Sethia. Vyas alleged that the duo committed fraud by providing him with a fake agreement for two plots they did not own.

Anchaliya and Sethia are accused of obtaining Rs 10 lakh illegally from Vyas by citing two plots with survey numbers 1474/1/2, 1474/2 and 520 in Alot’s colony. The transactions also involved fraudulent stamp agreements worth Rs 1,000. According to police, these property dealers had also cheated several people in the area and made away with crores of rupees.

Read Also MP: 1 Dead After Speeding Car Falls Into Canal In Barwani District

Currently, these accused are absconding. The accused duo, trusted for years, manipulated property rates, buying at a lower price and selling to unsuspecting buyers. Anchaliya and Sethia failed to register hundreds of land plots they purchased, leaving both buyers and sellers without proper documentation.

The fraudulent practices unravelled a web of deceit, forcing the duo to flee Alot. The police have launched an investigation into the allegations. The complaint suggests a widespread scam, affecting numerous individuals in the city. Authorities are working to apprehend the accused property dealers and bring justice to the victims, police said.