MP: 1 Dead After Speeding Car Falls Into Canal In Barwani District

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed after the car he was driving veered out of control and plunged into the main canal of Jhinla village under the Thikri police station area of Barwani district. The incident was reported late on Sunday night, and the body was recovered on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Gaur, a 55-year-old resident of Khurampura. However, it remains unclear where he was headed at the time of the accident. The incident occurred between Khurampura and Madraniya in the Thikri police station area.

The news of the accident quickly spread, drawing a crowd of concerned villagers to the scene.

The rescue operation, spearheaded by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team, successfully retrieved the submerged vehicle on Monday morning. During the operation, a lifeless body was also recovered from the car.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the car was en route from Khargone towards the National Highway when it lost control near Jhinla village and ended up in the canal.

Vikram Bamnia, the in-charge of Thikri police station, reported that upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the scene. With the assistance of local villagers, they managed to reduce the water flow by closing the canal gate, facilitating the rescue efforts.