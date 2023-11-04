MP: 'Professor Threw Turban Of 20-Year-Old Youth,' Sikhs Back Accused After Clip Showing Assault On Khandwa Couple Goes Viral

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Sikh community members in Khandwa came in support of the accused who assaulted a professor couple is supermarket on November 2. They rushed to Moghat police station and raised questions about the police action.

They claimed that the professor first assaulted the 20-year-old person. They tore his t-shirt and threw away his scarf.

They claimed that the professor couple played caste and women card in their defence and framed a respectable family in a molestation case.

Sikh community spokesman Bhupendra Singh says the police should listen to both sides. So far, one sided-action has been taken, while Maheep was also assaulted.

Singh said that the female professor had got Maheep beaten up by fellow customers in the supermarket assuming that she had been molested. Only after this Maheep called the family members. It is natural for parents to get angry when their child was beaten without fault.

By framing the incident within the lens of caste, the professor couple seeks to manipulate public opinion and leverage their social status for personal gain. Their actions not only distort the true nature of the incident but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes and divisions within society.

Sikh community members claimed that the professor couple put Maheep’s future at stake by filing a fake molestation case. On the other hand, the Bhasin family has cooperated with the police. They surrendered before police and later they were released on bail from court.

Life is difficult in Khandwa after incident: Prof couple

A couple said that the constant fear and intimidation have taken a toll on our mental well-being. The horrifying threats made by the accused have left us sleepless and anxious about our safety.

The presence of guards is a temporary solution, but we are deeply concerned about the long-term impact this incident will have on our lives in Khandwa. Additionally, witnessing the woman being humiliated and forced to touch her feet has left me feeling extremely disturbed and dissatisfied with the current state of affairs.

