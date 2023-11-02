MP: Professor Couple Assault Video Goes Viral

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A shameful incident on Karwa Chauth in Khandwa has sparked anger as a video of assault with a professor couple went viral on social media. The incident occurred near Lal Chowk under the Moghat police station area. After a car collision, a professor couple got into a dispute with a group of people from the other car. The group verbally abused and physically attacked the professor and his wife, with the intention of causing them harm.

To save themselves, the couple sought refuge in a nearby supermarket, but the attackers continued to pursue them.

They pulled the woman's hair and even forced her to touch their feet in a display of humiliation. The attackers made them apologise and the entire incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera, the footage of which has now gone viral on social media.

The victims reported the incident to the Moghat police station. The police have initiated a search for the accused and have already detained one of them.

