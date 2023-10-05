MP: Priyanka Gandhi Reaches Dhar, Pays Obeisance At Jain Pilgrimage In Mohankheda

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the Jain pilgrimage in Mohankheda, Dhar and paid obeisance on Thursday. She is the fourth member of the Gandhi family to reach Mohankheda.

Earlier, her grandmother Indira Gandhi, mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi also visited Dhar. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have also held meetings here. Priyanka reached Rajgarh directly from Mohankheda.

Earlier, the Congress General Secretary had come to Gwalior on July 21. She has also come to Jabalpur on June 12.

Dhar district in Indore division has been important for Congress since the beginning.

Dhar also played a key role in forming the Kamal Nath government of Congress in 2018. Congress candidates had won 6 out of 7 seats in the district. At that time there was a one-sided atmosphere of Congress in the district. Congress MLAs had won by 30,000 to 60,000 votes. However, after the 2020 by-elections, Congress has five MLAs in the district.

