MP: Private Bus Operator Dupes Visitors Post Omkareshwar Darshan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Few devotees went to Omkareshwar darshan from Ujjain on Wednesday. The bus driver allegedly took fare from them for going and coming back but left Omkareshwar and came back.

According to victim Pavitra, son of Pankaj Parikh, they had come to Ujjain from Ahmedabad three days ago with relatives Harshil, son of Ashok Bhai, Chetani, Manish Bhai and Pinky. On Wednesday morning, they went for Omkareshwar darshan. All of them reached Shubham Bhavatu Yatra Dham Travels of MP Transport.

When they talked to the conductor, he told them that to and fro fare for five people to Omkareshwar was Rs 2300. They bought tickets and boarded the bus at 11 am. On the way, the conductor told them that the bus will leave from Omkareshwar for Ujjain at 8 pm. After reaching Omkareshwar, they had darshan of the deity and came to the stand at 8 pm, but the bus was not seen.

They called the conductor who replied that the bus had left for Ujjain at 7.30 pm. They asked him how he left 30 minutes early. He replied that they should come by another vehicle and he will refund the return fare. Pavitra Parikh said that he searched for a taxi to reach Ujjain. A travel operator provided the vehicle.

He charged Rs 1500 for dropping them at Ujjain. When he called the conductor after reaching Ujjain, he kept saying that he will meet him after some time and later stopped receiving calls. Pavitra reached Neelganga police station but did not register an FIR, saying that they are residents of Ahmedabad. They have lodged a complaint so that other people are not cheated.