Indore News: CP Honoured 19 Policemen For Commendable Work During Their Duty |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 19 policemen from different police stations of the city were honoured by CP Santosh Kumar Singh for their commendable work during their duty on Tuesday.

The policemen were awarded under a weekly programme started by the CP to encourage officers who perform exceptionally in their duty areas and contribute to public safety.

The CP presented appreciation certificates and cash rewards to 19 police officers for their excellent service. The CP also congratulated them and motivated them to continue working with the same dedication.

The officers recognised under Operation Muskaan included Sub-Inspector Sandeep Bais from Azad Nagar, who played an important role in tracing a missing girl, head constable Manoj Chauhan from Aerodrome police station, Sub-Inspector Madhukar Vishwakarma from Rau, SI Narendra Jaiswar and Sub-Inspector Manoj Hirve from Lasudia, who traced multiple missing girls in separate cases. Constable Vineet Kumar Mishra from Cyber Cell Zone 2 was awarded for providing technical support in tracing a missing girl.

Inspector Surendra Singh Raghuvanshi and constable Abhishek Sengar from Palasia police station were rewarded for arresting an accused carrying an illegal sword during checking. Sub-Inspector Dharmveer Singh Chauhan from Bhanwarkuan was recognised for scientific evidence collection at a crime scene. Constable Shailendra Chaturvedi from Bhanwarkuan played an important role in identifying suspects and recovering stolen property.

Constables Vineet Singh from Bhanwarkuan and Kapil Rawat from Juni Indore were appreciated for arresting two accused from Uttarakhand and recovering stolen items. Constables Gaurav and Naveen from Zone 4 Cyber Cell were acknowledged for providing technical support in tracing criminals.

Traffic Subedar Sumit Bilouniya from the Traffic Department was rewarded for catching a stolen motorcycle and taking action against traffic violators. Subedar Raju Sanavle from Traffic was recognised for issuing 855 challans against rule violators. Constable Nirmala Mewada from Traffic was appreciated for managing traffic effectively at Marimata Square. Sub-Inspector Manjoolata Tiwari and constable Rishiraj Tiwari were honoured for quickly resolving CM Helpline complaints.

The CP also honoured four traffic Praharis for their commendable contribution to improving the city’s traffic system under the “Traffic Prahari” campaign. The honoured volunteers were Aditya Tiwari, Rajesh Ladda, Ankita Gahlod and Rajendra Kumar Jain, who received shields, certificates and gifts for their active support in managing traffic at important junctions.