Indore News: FoMP UK Celebrates Annual Community Event In London

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): London witnessed a vibrant gathering of the Madhya Pradesh diaspora on the last Saturday as Friends of Madhya Pradesh UK chapter (FoMP UK) organised its annual community event.

Over 500 members from all over the UK attended the event, which was supported by 25 MP-owned businesses along with voluntary contributions from families.

Rohit Dixit of FoMP UK informed that the UK chapter represented over 5,000 families from Madhya Pradesh and had rapidly grown into one of the most structured and impactful diaspora networks globally. FoMP UK was widely recognised as a living bridge between Madhya Pradesh and the United Kingdom, offering continuous support to students, professionals and businesses, he said.

One of FoMP UK’s biggest strengths is its student network. The group has supported over 100 students from Madhya Pradesh in settling in the UK and has facilitated more than 100 internships through community owned businesses. These internships have become crucial in today’s competitive UK job market, especially after Brexit and Covid. For parents in Madhya Pradesh, the network provides reassurance that their children are entering a safe and guided environment.

The doctors’ network includes 100 plus doctors of MP origin who offer trusted medical guidance to the diaspora and act as a community helpline. The business network comprises more than 1,000 MP-owned businesses across various sectors, offering mentorship, internships and employment pathways to new arrivals.

FoMP UK has signed an MoU with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. MPTB regularly supports FoMP events in the UK with promotional materials, while the diaspora group actively promotes tourism to MP through its networks, events and outreach initiatives.

Rohit said that FoMP UK was also a strong advocate of direct air connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and London. The organisation had raised this request with the governor of Madhya Pradesh during his UK visit and continued discussions with ministers and MPs.