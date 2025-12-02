 Indore News: Central Bank Of India Launches NRI Desk At Two Branches
The inauguration was carried out by zonal head Dheeraj Goyal and regional head R.K. Singh, who opened the desk by cutting the ribbon in the presence of bank officials, staff members and customers. Addressing the gathering, Goyal said that the new NRI Desk will offer seamless access to key services such as NRE/NRO account operations, remittance facilities, forex services and investment advisory.

Central Bank Of India launches NRI Desk At Two Branches | representative image

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Central Bank of India inaugurated its dedicated NRI (Non-Resident Indian) Desks in the Indore region, marking a significant step toward providing modern and customer-centric banking services. The facility was launched at the bank’s Palasia–Anand Bazar branch and the Siyaganj branch, where the ceremony was conducted with enthusiasm.

Bank reports Addressing the gathering, Goyal said that the new NRI Desk will offer seamless access to key services such as NRE/NRO account operations, remittance facilities, forex services, and investment advisory. Singh added that the initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to customer-focused policies and will enable faster, more efficient solutions for NRI clients.

What are NRI Accounts

An NRI account is a special type of bank account that Indian citizens living abroad can open in India to manage their financial transactions. There are three main types of NRI accounts: NRE, NRO, and FCNR, each with different features for managing funds, repatriation, and taxation. These accounts allow NRIs to earn interest and invest in India while living overseas. 

