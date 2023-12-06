MP: Prishita Shines At Mental And Arithmetic International Competition In Malaysia

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Prishita Rajat Agarwal hailing from Sendhwa town has brought laurels to city as well as the country bagging the first place at the Mental and Arithmetic International Competition organised by UCMAS abacus in Malaysia.

Bright minds from over 50 nations participated in the competition. Participants, across various age categories, had to solve 200 complex mathematical problems within just 8-minutes, without the aid of a calculator.

The selection to the international competition was based on the outstanding performance at the state-level competition in Indore last April, followed by her selection at the national level competition held in Jalandhar in September.

Her consistent effort, hardwork and dedication propelled her to represent the nation on the global stage. Pirchand Mittal, Purushottam Goyal, Prahlad Tayal, Rajesh Garg, Premchand Surana and other members from the Vaishya Society extended congratulations to Prishita for her exceptional achievement.

Navita Kanungo from UCM as Sendhwa also expressed their joy and conveyed their best wishes for her future endeavours. She not only brought pride to her town but also to the state and the country, showcasing exceptional talent and determination on the global stage.