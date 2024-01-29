MP: Priests’ Federation Pooh-Poohs VU’s Rs 500 Cr Demand For Med College

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): It is completely impractical for Vikram University (VU) vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey to demand Rs 500 crore from the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) for the establishment of medical college, said national president of All India Priests’ Federation, Mahesh Pujari, in a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. “If the MTMC wants to run a medical college then it should run it by itself.

Because the MTMC is currently running many of its projects, there should be no involvement of any external organisation in this. The letter read. Pujari said that it is welcome to open a new medical college in Ujjain, but Mahakal temple is a religious place and all the projects of the temple are run with the income from here. In such a situation, the committee cannot bear other large-scale expenses. Mahakaleshwar temple has its own 17 bighas of land in Chintaman.

The MTMC can use it for the college. The Vedic Training and Research Institute is already operating here. Using this also, Samrat Vikramaditya Institute of Science can open a research centre. This will not cost the temple Rs 500 crore and the city can get a big gift. In the letter, Pujari has proposed that the MTMC should purchase the land of the VU or get it from the State government on a 100-year lease. After this, the MTMC should pass the proposal to spend anything from Rs 1 to Rs 500 crore on construction.