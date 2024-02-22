MP: Preparations For RaGa's Nyay Yatra Going On At Fast Pace In Ratlam |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are going on at a fast pace for the ensuing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Yatra will reach Ratlam district most likely after March 5.

Giving the information on Wednesday, city Congress president Mahendra Kataria said that an important meeting will be held on February 22 for the preparations and chalking out the programme.

The Yatra will be addressed by MPCC president Jitu Patwari and leader of the opposition in assembly Umang Singhar. Senior leader Sajjan Singh Verma, former minister Priyvrat Singh, MP Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria, Kunal Chaudhary and former MLA Ravi Joshi will also be present during the meeting on February 22, be held at Sajjan Prabha hall from 10 am.

Kataria said that most likely the Yatra will enter the Ratlam district after March 5, according to primary information reaching here. The Yatra will reach Ratlam district from Ujjain district to reach Banswara of Rajasthan via Sailana.

He said that according to primary preparations, a public meeting will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Sailana tribal belt before entering in Banswara district of Rajasthan. The Yatra will be accorded a warm welcome at several places after entering into Ratlam district, he said.

According to Kataria, the meeting on February 22 will be attended by senior state leaders of the party and will finalise the programme of the Yatra in the Ratlam district.